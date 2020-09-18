Science

NASA's new mission includes Estee Lauder's night serum

Estee Lauder is heading out of this world - literally!

The cosmetic line is paying NASA for a new mission, which involves sending its night serum, Advanced Night Repair serum, to the International Space Station. Once the serum is out in the stars, the astronauts will take pictures of it for $17,500 per hour of their time. Estee Lauder plans to send the serum aboard a rocket set to launch on Tuesday, Sept. 29.

NASA allows five percent of the space station to be used for commercial companies. While Estee Lauder said it plans to use the photos taken on its social media, the astronauts won't be the ones photographed with the product. Instead, they will take video and photos of the product floating in the cupola of the space station.
