Science

NASA's InSight Lander captures rumbling on the red planet

SAN FRANCISCO -- Scientists are celebrating what they consider to be a major breakthrough in learning more about Mars.

A rumbling on the Red Planet, or what researchers are calling a Marsquake, was captured by a NASA probe.

NASA's InSight Lander delivered a seismic monitor several months ago.

Scientists believe the Marsquake was about as strong as about a magnitude two quake here on earth.

