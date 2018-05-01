SCIENCE

Panhandle playground closing temporarily

Photo: Camden Avery/Hoodline

By Hoodline
San Francisco Rec & Park announced this week that the Panhandle playground will close tomorrow, reopening this coming weekend.

The move is a prelude to work scheduled for the playground later this year, part of a years-long effort to give the area its first major overhaul since 1998. The Recreation and Park Commission approved the new playground's concept design in February.

Improvements are slated to include a large embankment slide, rope climbers, sensory elements, a carousel, a small embankment slide for toddlers, a swing set with bucket seats, a small see-saw, fish rockers, a seat wall, a chalkboard wall, and a group table area.
Rendering via Rec and Park

The current closure is for "testing to help confirm specific playground renovation design parameters," said the agency. The playground will reopen Saturday, May 5.

We'll keep you posted on further closures as construction nears. By early estimates, Rec & Park initially expected work to commence this spring and wrap up by fall of 2019.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
scienceHoodlineSan Francisco
SCIENCE
Hundreds gather to watch Perseid Meteor Shower in Oakland
Multi-year photo project captures animal life on Mount Tam
Exploratorium offers up-close look at ocean research
SJSU science experiment deemed suspicious, detonated by bomb squad
Why we should learn more about oceans
More Science
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanantly
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News