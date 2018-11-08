Plans released for Golden Gate Park dog play area improvements

After several rounds of community input and a public survey, proposed changes to Golden Gate Park's dog play area at Fulton and 39th Avenue are being unveiled today by Rec and Park.
The plans will be officially announced at a community meeting, to be held tonight at 6pm in the basement of the Golden Gate Park Senior Center (6101 Fulton St.). There, attendees can see the finer points of the finalized plans and ask questions.
The heart of the plans is a set of upgrades to the dog play area, a heavily used area between Fulton Street and the Golden Gate Park bison paddock that's in need of a refresh.
As pictured above, the plans would involve removing 30 trees from the park, replacing half of them. Rec & Park said the trees immediately around the area proposed for construction are weak and vulnerable to permanent damage in the course of construction.
Based on community input, Rec & Park is aiming to add a longer dog run, a bigger small-dog area, and more shade trees. A preference for benches over picnic tables, additional drinking fountains, and larger waste receptacles are also top design priorities.
Tamara Aparton, the deputy director of communications and public affairs for Rec & Park, said funding for the project had already been secured.
"We expect it to go to the Recreation and Parks Commission for approval in December," Aparton said. If approved, "we'd break ground in 2020."
Once approved by the commission, the job will open to contractor bids.
