Rare new video: Brazil releases footage of Indian alone in jungle for decades

The Brazilian government just released rare footage of the lone survivor of an isolated tribe in the Amazon rain forest. (Video by Funai)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Imagine spending 22 years watching one person.

The Brazilian government just released rare footage of the lone survivor of an isolated tribe in the Amazon rain forest.

The video shows him using an ax to try and chop down a tree.

Anthropologists say the man, who is believed to be in his 50s, has lived on his own since the rest of his tribe died in the 1990s.


He has become a symbol of resilience of the more than 100 isolated communities that still exist in remote parts of Brazil.

Those tribes are only contacted by the government if they are in imminent danger.
