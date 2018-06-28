SCIENCE

Rec and Park, Exploratorium seek input on Alvord Lake installation

Photo: The West End/Flickr

By Hoodline
Plans are in the works for a collaboration between San Francisco Recreation & Park and the Exploratorium that could result in a new installation at Alvord Lake.

The project would be part of Rec & Park's soon-to-commence $5.5 million reworking of the Stanyan St. frontage near Golden Gate Park, which started its design and feedback phase last year.

The vision is to create a temporary, two-year installation with the goal of creating "something that responds directly to the site," according to a release from the Exploratorium. Alvord Lake is a artificial body of water that dates back to the park's early days of development in the 1880s.

Although plans are still very much in the information-gathering phase, there's a survey available through the end of July that's gathering data about how residents currently use the area.

Though it's too soon to say what may crop up at Alvord Lake, past Exploratorium installations include Market Street's "Pause," a pair of acoustic benches that reflect sound across the sidewalk; and Valencia Street's "Ciencia Publica: Agua," which studied water conservation and sustainable use.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
scienceHoodlineSan Francisco
SCIENCE
Hundreds gather to watch Perseid Meteor Shower in Oakland
Multi-year photo project captures animal life on Mount Tam
Exploratorium offers up-close look at ocean research
SJSU science experiment deemed suspicious, detonated by bomb squad
Why we should learn more about oceans
More Science
Top Stories
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
San Francisco caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Show More
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
List of worst U.S. states for teen drivers who text and drive
Mollie Tibbetts: Everything we know about the case
More News