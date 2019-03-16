Innovative student science fair projects on display in Downtown San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- For 60 years in the Silicon Valley, the Synopsys Science and Technology Championship has been celebrating student science and achievement.
It's something those participating in the competition say is their favorite part
"The whole process of coming up with solutions, analyzing data and being able to have that creative and analytical approach to science is very important. It's very beneficial to us all and it's very exciting to see everybody here," 10th grade science fair participant Safaa Mouline said.
More than 850 projects from 1,000 students across the Bay Area and even internationally filled the San Jose Convention Center floor.
Some of the innovative and interesting projects included AI-powered systems to reduce workload and inspect natural disaster damage, smart homes for the disabled and studies on firebreak, to name a few.
Participants competed for more than 250 special prizes totaling nearly $50,000. High school participants competed for opportunities to compete in state and national competitions along with the cash prizes.
The awards ceremony will be held on April 7, 2019 at the Campbell Heritage Theater.
Schools across the country have been making an effort to continue to push interest in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math. That was evident on the floor today.
"It's just fantastic to see the level of interest among the students. They are so passionate when they talk to you about their projects," Santa Clara Valley Science and Engineering Fair Association President Karen Gundy-Burlet said.
The Synopsys Outreach Foundation has been the namesake of the championship for nearly 20 years.
The president of the foundation, Katherine Naszradi, said the competition is especially important to these students given where they live.
"Growing up here, it is key that you learn these things. Luckily we're in an environment where it surrounds you. There are so many opportunities to get involved, like the Synopsys Championship today," Naszradi said.
For the students, they look to take that opportunity and make the best of it.
Safaa Mouline created an app to help children with language impairments and tested her findings at the science fair.
She created her project in the hopes to make a difference.
"It's kind of overwhelming in a sense to realize if you put a little bit of work into something, target a specific problem that you see and come up with solutions for it, you can make a difference in someone's life, learning and well-being," Mouline said.
"There's so many cancer treatments and fantastic engineering creations out there. These kids are going to be changing the world. That's just exciting," Gundy-Burlet said.
