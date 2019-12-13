california academy of sciences

Scuba diving Santa teaches marine biology at California Academy of Sciences in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- If you thought Santa Claus only got around in a sleigh pulled by reindeer, then you're in for a surprise.

Santa knows how to scuba dive too.

The California Academy of Sciences in San Francisco kicked off its annual Scuba Santa program on Thursday.

Kids were delighted to see Santa Claus close up and underwater!

Santa will share what he knows about Marine Biology every day at 11:30 a.m. from now until Christmas Day.

Santa has plenty of company inside the Academy's 212,000 gallon Philippine Coral Reef habitat, where more than 100 species of fish live.

If you'd like to visit Scuba Santa, go here for details from the Cal Academy.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sciencesan franciscosanta clausholidaycalifornia academy of sciencesbay area events
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CALIFORNIA ACADEMY OF SCIENCES
Scientists discover new coral species in Marin County
California Academy of Sciences' Living Roof still thriving after 10 years
Divers don't notice giant shark watching them work
FROM THE ABC7 ARCHIVES: Penguins get upgrade at the Cal Academy of Sciences
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tiny homes delivered to help homeless in the East Bay
Hayward police investigate shooting that left 1 injured
Recent storms officially bring Bay Area out of drought
Baby ejected from car window in crash, survives in Northern CA
Bay Area to get break from wet weather after weeks of rain
Man shot after trying to stop break-in at Santa Rosa apartment
NFL has 'moved on' from Colin Kaepernick, Goodell says
Show More
SamTrans bus strikes, kills pedestrian in Redwood City
Abandoned vehicle triggers crash on Hwy 101 in Mountain View
AccuWeather forecast: More rain on the way! Wet weather through Saturday
Equipment issue causes shorter Muni trains, crowded commute
Woman hides in Coach store, steals purses worth nearly $4,000
More TOP STORIES News