Scuba diving Santa teaches marine biology at California Academy of Sciences in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- If you thought Santa Claus only got around in a sleigh pulled by reindeer, then you're in for a surprise.

Santa knows how to scuba dive too.

The California Academy of Sciences in San Francisco kicked off its annual Scuba Santa program on Thursday.

Kids were delighted to see Santa Claus close up and underwater!

Santa will share what he knows about Marine Biology every day at 11:30 a.m. from now until Christmas Day.

Santa has plenty of company inside the Academy's 212,000 gallon Philippine Coral Reef habitat, where more than 100 species of fish live.

If you'd like to visit Scuba Santa, go here for details from the Cal Academy.
