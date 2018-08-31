CLIMATE CHANGE

Seaweed may reduce cows' greenhouse gas emissions, new study finds

University of California researchers may have found a way to make cattle more climate-friendly. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

DAVIS, Calif. (KGO) --
University of California researchers may have found a way to make cattle more climate-friendly: feed them seaweed.

UC Davis researchers say methane emissions were reduced by more than 30 percent in Holstein cows that ate feed mixed with just a little bit of ocean algae in a recent study.

Methane is a potent greenhouse gas, more potent even than carbon dioxide.

Scientists are calling the findings surprising.

They're planning a six-month study of a seaweed-infused diet in beef cattle starting in October.

To learn more about the study, click here.
