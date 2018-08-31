DAVIS, Calif. (KGO) --University of California researchers may have found a way to make cattle more climate-friendly: feed them seaweed.
UC Davis researchers say methane emissions were reduced by more than 30 percent in Holstein cows that ate feed mixed with just a little bit of ocean algae in a recent study.
Methane is a potent greenhouse gas, more potent even than carbon dioxide.
Scientists are calling the findings surprising.
They're planning a six-month study of a seaweed-infused diet in beef cattle starting in October.
