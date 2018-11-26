NASA

Hundreds of space enthusiasts fill Chabot Space and Science Center to watch Mars InSight landing

Space enthusiasts gathered together in Oakland and watched as InSight landed on Mars after a 6-month journey. (KGO-TV)

Katie Utehs
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
NASA successfully landed the InSight probe on Mars Monday to the cheers of mission control and space enthusiast across the country.

From astronauts to be like four-year-old Neil Kuma to the young at heart, hundreds packed Chabot Space and Science Center in Oakland to watch.

RELATED: NASA spacecraft lands on Mars after a six-month journey

"What's your favorite planet?" asked ABC 7 News Reporter Katie Utehs. "Mars," replied Kuma. "Are you excited? Yeah."

"We feel like we're skipping school, which we potentially never did from first to eighth grade," said Mark Sontag, Portola Valley resident.

The viewing party at Chabot was so popular the main auditorium reached capacity. It seats about 200 people so they started putting people in an overflow auditorium and that holds another 240.



All were as giddy as the guy in mission control who nearly jumped out of his seat moments before landing.

RELATED: NASA finds more evidence that Mars could have once supported life

San Francisco resident Ken Xin fed off the energy. "Seeing the people working there. I'm pretty excited," said Xin.

Astronomer Gerald McKeegan says, unlike the previous Mars rovers, this probe will stay in one spot.

"Not moving is really critical for this spacecraft. It's going to put out seismometers and going to measure shaking of the ground due to Mars quakes," said McKeegan.

Learning about Mars' core will help us learn more about Earth.

"It'll help us understand the origin of the planets. The solar system formed four and a half billion years ago. And there's still a lot that we don't quite know how it all worked out. We don't understand why it is the planets are so different," said McKeegan.

McKeegan helped develop thermal insulation that protects the spacecraft.

RELATED: NASA's Curiosity rover takes 'selfie' during Mars dust storm

"It's just amazing to think of us able to create technology that can travel 33-million miles," said Mark Sonta, Portola Valley resident.



Within a few minutes, InSight sent back a picture of Mars. The probe will be set and sending data to Earth in about 10 weeks.

For more stories and videos related to NASA, visit this page.
NASA spacecraft lands on Mars after six-month journey
