SHARKS

Dangerous sharks: These are the three species to look out for

EMBED </>More Videos

Any shark six feet or longer could potentially pose a threat to a human. These are three of the species to look out for, according to AccuWeather. (AP Photo/Schalk van Zuydam)

When it comes to sharks, the general rule is that any species six feet or longer can pose a real threat to humans. While dozens of different shark species meet that size guideline, these are three of the most dangerous shark species, according to AccuWeather:

  • Great white sharks can grow to be up to 20 feet long, making them the largest predatory shark.
  • Tiger sharks can grow to be up to 17 feet long and have a reputation for eating everything.
  • Bull sharks can grow up to be 12 feet long. Though they are on the relatively smaller side, they are especially dangerous because they are known to be aggressive and often live close to the shore.
Related Topics:
scienceu.s. & worldaccuweatherwild animalssharksanimalssummerbeaches
SHARKS
This aquarium wants to let you dive into a tank of bull sharks
WHOA! Fisher loses her catch to shark in spectacular fashion
VIDEO: Great white shark swims next to kayaker in Monterey
VIDEO: Australian woman bitten while hand-feeding sharks
Nearly 100 dead baby hammerhead sharks wash ashore in Hawaii
More sharks
SCIENCE
Iceberg 4 miles long breaks off from Greenland glacier
New California Trail exhibit opens at Oakland Zoo
This aquarium wants to let you dive into a tank of bull sharks
Water bottle warning: Can it start a fire in your car?
Hawaii bans certain sunscreens to protect coral reefs
More Science
Top Stories
'Rideshare Rapist' suspect pleads not guilty to all charges
Photo shows naked bicyclist on Highway 101 in San Jose
Warriors introduce new center DeMarcus Cousins
'Brady Bunch' house in Studio City up for sale for nearly $2M
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
Officials give all clear following bomb threat at Sac Bee
Police rescue baby used as shield by bank robbery suspect
VIDEOS: Fans, sports stars, G-Eazy and more on the ESPYS red carpet
Show More
Berkeley police need your help finding suspects accused of beating 72-year-old man
22 injured in tent collapse at Monterey County military base
Steam pipe explosion blasts manholes in NYC
San Jose charity in need of 2,300 backpacks for August giveaway
Baby in hot car rescued: Woman who called 911 thanked
More News