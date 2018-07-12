SCIENCE

Oklahoma Aquarium giving away chance to dive into a tank of bull sharks

EMBED </>More Videos

The Oklahoma Aquarium is home to the world's largest collection of bull sharks, and this summer they're letting a human get up close and personal with the animals. (Oklahoma Aquarium/Handout photo)

Danny Clemens
JENKS, Okla. --
The Oklahoma Aquarium is home to the world's largest collection of bull sharks, and they're about to let a human get up close and personal with the animals.

It's all part of their Dive With the Bull Sharks contest, which affords one shark lover the chance to dive into the tank that houses the aquarium's 10 bull sharks.

The winner will get an all-expenses-paid trip for two to the aquarium, where he or she will don a protective 45-pound, $6,000 chain mail suit and a GoPro camera to document the dive. Scuba-certified aquarium staffers will accompany the winner into the tank, which the aquarium said has never before been open to a member of the public.

Bull sharks can grow to be nearly 12 feet long and weigh 500 pounds in some cases. They're found in tropical and temperate waters around the world and can survive in both saltwater and freshwater environments. They're known to be one of the more aggressive shark species, and they snack on fish, dolphins and even other sharks, according to National Geographic.

In order to qualify for the dive, entrants must be at least 18 years old and be open-water certified.

Interest in the contest has been high, with more than 500 entries in the first 24 hours, according to an Oklahoma Aquarium spokesperson.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sciencesharksu.s. & worldfun stuffbuzzworthywhat's trendingOklahoma
SCIENCE
Hundreds gather to watch Perseid Meteor Shower in Oakland
Multi-year photo project captures animal life on Mount Tam
Exploratorium offers up-close look at ocean research
SJSU science experiment deemed suspicious, detonated by bomb squad
Why we should learn more about oceans
More Science
Top Stories
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
List of worst U.S. states for teen drivers who text and drive
Mollie Tibbetts: Everything we know about the case
Show More
3 men face over 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Man charged with biting golfer's finger off in brawl
Plane carrying Post Malone, 15 others makes emergency landing
Spoiled Apple store robbery ends with crooks captured
Fmr. Trump attorney Michael Cohen pleads guilty to campaign finance charges
More News