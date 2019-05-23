Science

VIDEO: Possible meteor lights up night sky in Australia

A fireball in the sky was captured by surveillance cameras in southern Australia. The huge ball of light is believed to be from a meteor shower.

Hundreds of people reported seeing the meteor vaporize over the skies, describing it as a" fireball" and a "huge bright white light."

One astronomer commented it's rare to capture images of a meteor in the night when they're most visible, as most meteors enter the atmosphere during daylight.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
scienceaustraliacaught on videou.s. & worldmust see videometeorcaught on camera
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News