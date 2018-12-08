SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KGO) --Thousands of people were watching and waiting, excited to see a rocket launch into space from Vandenberg Air Force Base in Santa Barbara Saturday night.
However, it turned out to be an anticlimactic countdown as the clock struck zero. Instead of "blast off!" there was nothing.
Then, flames began to rise from the bottom of the rocket as it stood idly on the pad.
The fire died down and smoke surrounded the rocket, which was all set to carry a secretive satellite for the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office.
There were over 15,000 people watching on our ABC livestream alone, when a message from the United Launch Alliance came across the feed.
It read, "Tonight's launch attempt has been scrubbed."
Then the agency prompted viewers to follow them for updates, but no explanation for the launch failure was given.
The launch had already been postponed from Friday night due to technical difficulties, and was supposed to happen at 8:06 p.m. this evening.