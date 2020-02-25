Science

VIDEO: Travel to the dark side of the moon and see what Apollo 13 astronauts saw

WASHINGTON -- NASA released extremely detailed, high definition video showing the surface of the moon.

The video comes from data gathered from the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter spacecraft. It recreates views of the Moon that the Apollo 13 astronauts saw during their journey around the far side of the moon in 1970.

RELATED | 11 of the 12 people who have walked on the moon trained at the University of North Carolina

The video, released by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center, shows an earthset, an earthrise and a sunrise all from the perspective of the moon.

All views in the video are sped up for timing purposes.

RELATED | 5 astronomy events to look for in 2020: Consecutive supermoons, Halloween Blue Moon, solar eclipse
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sciencenasamoonastronautspace
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
A Day On BART 2020: What riding the trains is really like
VIDEO: Elderly Asian man attacked while collecting cans in San Francisco
Police looking for suspected driver who hit, killed girl in Castro Valley
Pete Buttigieg's fight to win the moderate vote in CA
Building a Better Bay Area: BART Week
AccuWeather forecast: Laissez les bon temps rouler!
BART station agent worked 361 days in 2018, made over $100K in OT
Show More
Fired Oakland Police Chief Anne Kirkpatrick breaks silence
Police cruiser rammed by driver suspected of running over 2 people in SF
QUICK TIP: BART Week 2020: What's an excursion ticket?
Feds order South Bay reservoir be drained due to earthquake risk
Hospital holds wedding for terminally ill patient
More TOP STORIES News