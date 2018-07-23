What does the corpse flower smell like to you?

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3813216" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Want to know more about the stinky "corpse flower?" Here's some knowledge for you from San Francisco Conservatory of Flowers Director Matthew Stephens.

The corpse flower is known for its stinky scent, but everyone seems to describe it in a different way. We asked San Francisco Conservatory of Flowers visitors what they thought the pungent flower smelled like.The Conservatory of Flowers is open for extended viewing hours until 10 p.m. all week, with last admission at 9:30 p.m.