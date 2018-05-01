World's oldest spider found in Australia, lived 43 years

Researchers in Australia have discovered what they believe to be the world's oldest spider, a 43-year-old female Gaius villosus Rainbow.
The spider was found during a long-term population study at North Bungulla Reserve near Tammin, southwestern Australia, that began in 1974. The research was published in the Pacific Conservation Biology Journal.
The spider recently died, outliving the previous record holder, a 28-year-old tarantula found in Mexico.
Lead author PhD student Leanda Mason said in a Curtin University press release, "To our knowledge this is the oldest spider ever recorded, and her significant life has allowed us to further investigate the trapdoor spider's behaviour and population dynamics."
Related Topics:
scienceaustraliaspiderinsectworld record
scienceaustraliaspiderinsectworld record