Young students show off their STEAM skills at San Jose showcase

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
You're never too young to be a budding scientist!

That point was proven Tuesday night at the Tech Museum in San Jose where the Alum Rock Union School District held its second annual STEAM Showcase.

Caitlyn Rios, a kindergartner at Cassell Elementary School, explained in detail how she changed the color of flowers by dyeing the water.



King Bishop, a 5th grader at A.J. Dorsa Elementary School, demonstrated how tornadoes work using dry ice, hot water and a fan.


Hundreds of students and parents filed into the Tech Museum to see 130 student projects.

The district's assistant superintendent of instruction said STEAM curriculum puts students on the path to college and 21st-century careers.

He said you have to start early.

It was the second annual STEAM Showcase but the first time it was held at the Tech Museum.

The museum made the event extra special because families were granted free admission.. allowing them to enjoy all of the innovative exhibits, in addition to the student projects.

