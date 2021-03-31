accuweather

Lyrid meteor shower, super pink moon and other astronomy events happening in April 2021

EMBED <>More Videos

Zodiacal light, super pink moon and astronomy events in April

There's a lot happening in the skies in April! Here's a preview from AccuWeather at some astronomical events to look forward to in the coming weeks:

A mysterious pyramid of light will be visible in early April after sunset. It's called the zodiacal light, and it's caused by interplanetary dust particles reflecting light from the sun.

Shooting stars will return April 21-22 for the peak of the Lyrid meteor shower, the first since early January. This year, you can expect to see 15-20 meteors per hour.

Later in the month, look for the first of the year's three supermoons to rise on April 26. April's full moon is known as the pink moon, so this one will be a super pink moon.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
scienceaccuweathermoonspacemeteor
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACCUWEATHER
AccuWeather forecast: Cool and pleasant Easter weekend
How to see this weekend's full 'worm' moon
Happy first day of spring!
Storm brings wintry showers, thunderstorms to Bay Area
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gathering for Easter? Here are safety precautions you should take
EXCLUSIVE: Oakland man uses machete to scare away robbers
Seeking Solace: Do healing crystals work? Experts weigh in
Couple stranded in Mexico after testing positive for COVID-19
Santa Clara Co. officials emphasize importance of COVID-19 testing
Man rams car into 2 Capitol police; 1 officer, driver killed
Stanford lab tech's journey from Africa to COVID-19 front lines
Show More
To prevent burnout, LinkedIn gives its entire company the week off
Chicago police fatally shoot 13-year-old during 'armed confrontation'
EXCLUSIVE: Oakland family's message to robbers who stole life savings
Oakland to crack down on Lake Merritt crowds Easter weekend
Here's how SF is ensuring vaccines reach underserved communities
More TOP STORIES News