EARTHQUAKE

Scientists issue alarming new prediction for Hayward Fault

EMBED </>More Videos

The Hayward Fault may be less well-known than the San Andreas Fault, but seismologists now call it a time bomb that could kill nearly a 1,000 people and injure tens of thousands more. (Shutterstock photo)

By
HAYWARD, Calif. (KGO) --
The Hayward Fault may be less well-known than the San Andreas Fault, but seismologists now call it a time bomb that could kill nearly a 1,000 people and injure tens of thousands more.

Scientists say they have a goal for us -- if we put their science to work and get prepared, they think we can outsmart disaster.

RELATED: Ceremony held honoring victims of 1906 quake in SF on 112th anniversary

"That's what these scenarios are all about. It take an incredible amount of effort across a wide range of expertise to try and make this hazards real before they happen," said Dave Applegate, Ph.D., USGS Associate Director for Natural Hazards.

The scenario they are playing out today is a 7.0 magnitude earthquake on the Hayward Fault. About two million people live around it in the East Bay. They think at least 800 people would die. They call it a tectonic time bomb waiting to go off.

RELATED: New simulation shows destruction of 7.0 quake on Hayward Fault

"The last time when it ruptured in an earthquake was 1886, so that's a little bit out of people's memories. So the idea is we have had a lot of urbanization, a lot of population growth since then, so the idea is to raise awareness about how to prepare in the event that something could happen, said Ben Brooks, USGS Research Geophysicist.

Geologists say the magnitude 6.0 earthquake in Napa, while traumatic, would pale in comparison to a big one here.

VIDEO: What to pack in your earthquake emergency kit

"The Hayward fault would unleash an energy release about 30 times bigger in this scenario, bisecting a heavily urbanized area where millions more people live. This scenario is at least 10 times worse than Loma Prieta 1989," said Ken Hudnut, Ph.D., USGS.

They say they have 594 research published papers. They say get your earthquake kit together and get to know your neighbors, which is a key during a disaster.

Click here for the latest stories and videos about earthquakes here in the Bay Area and around the world, and click here for more information on disaster preparedness.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
earthquakehistorywillie brownMark FarrelldisasterfireSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Ceremony held honoring victims of 1906 quake in SF on 112th anniversary
VIDEO: What to pack in your earthquake emergency kit
VIDEO: How early quake warning system could save lives
VIDEO: How to prepare your pets in case of disaster
Bay Area water officials working to safeguard systems in case of quake
New simulation shows destruction of 7.0 quake on Hayward Fault
Earthquake Bag founders discuss what you need in your emergency kit
Bay Area Earthquake Tracker
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
EARTHQUAKE
7.0 earthquake strikes coast of Venezuela, prompting evacuations
Powerful quake rocks Indonesia's Lombok island, 39 dead
2.9 magnitude earthquake strikes near Fairfield
Bay Area Earthquake Tracker
2.9 preliminary magnitude earthquake strikes near Fairfield
More earthquake
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News