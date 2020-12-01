Coronavirus

Trump COVID-19 adviser Scott Atlas leaving White House job

By ZEKE MILLER
WASHINGTON -- Dr. Scott Atlas, a science adviser to President Donald Trump who was skeptical of measures to control the coronavirus outbreak, is leaving his White House post.

A White House official confirmed that the Stanford University neuroradiologist, who had no formal experience in public health or infectious diseases, resigned at the end of his temporary government assignment. Atlas confirmed the news in a Monday evening tweet.

Atlas joined the White House this summer, where he clashed with top government scientists, including Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx, as he resisted stronger efforts to contain the COVID-19 pandemic that has killed more than 267,000 Americans.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicshealthdonald trumpcoronavirusthe white houseu.s. & worldpresident donald trumpcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
CDC warns Americans against travel to Mexico amid COVID surge
Frontline workers get free Starbucks in December
'Hamilton' could return to Broadway next summer, report says
COVID-19 updates: Santa Clara Co. issues fines for safety violations
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
ABC7's Day of Giving: How to help in your community
EXCLUSIVE: SF grandma flips table to defend business from angry customer
LIST: Bay Area organizations to donate to this holiday season
Bank of America CEO in hot seat over emptied EDD accounts
Gov. Newsom considers stay-at-home order for most of CA
CA is getting 327K doses of Pfizer vaccine; who will get it first?
NorCal nonprofit prepares students with work readiness skills
Show More
This vaccine could reduce 'severity and mortality' of COVID-19
COVID-19 updates: Santa Clara Co. issues fines for safety violations
Newsom: California to receive 327K doses of COVID vaccine
Houston doctor hugs COVID-19 patient in ICU on Thanksgiving
Boy celebrates birthday with city after losing both parents
More TOP STORIES News