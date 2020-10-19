Coronavirus

Twitter blocks tweet from Trump adviser downplaying face masks

By CATHY BUSSEWITZ
NEW YORK -- Twitter has blocked a post from an adviser to President Donald Trump who suggested that masks do not work to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Scott Atlas joined the White House in August as a science adviser.

He had tweeted "Masks work? NO."

RELATED: CDC director: If everyone wore masks, US would have COVID-19 under control in 4-8 weeks
EMBED More News Videos

Do your masks need a filter? And are you cleaning them the right way?



The post said widespread use of masks is not supported and was blocked Sunday.

A Twitter spokesperson says the tweet violated a company policy that prohibits sharing false or misleading misinformation about COVID-19. In such cases, Twitter disables the account until its owner deletes the post in question. Atlas called Twitter's action censorship.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyface maskcoronavirusu.s. & worldtwitterpresident donald trumpcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
San Mateo Co. launches unit to target businesses breaking the rules
Coronavirus live updates: SF Giants to eliminate about 50 jobs, SF Chronicle reports
Coronavirus live updates: CA COVID-19 cases top 867,000
Pacifica yoga studio owner under fire for 'mask free class'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
San Mateo Co. launches unit to target businesses breaking the rules
Our America: Living While Black
Pelosi sets 48-hour deadline to approve stimulus deal before election
2 French bulldog puppies found after stolen in SF, officials say
SF's outdoor dining program 'shared spaces' set to expire
Vallejo theme park debuts Halloween event with safety protocols
VIDEO: Mountain lion spotted in San Mateo backyard
Show More
Your old iPhone is worth big bucks. Here's why
VIDEO: Bear cubs pay surprise visit to SoCal woman
Environmental groups push Redwood City's salt pond restoration
Crowd gathers for San Francisco Women's March
Here are both sides of Prop 22, CA's rideshare ballot measure
More TOP STORIES News