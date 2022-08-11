WATCH TODAY: Closing arguments begin as Scott Peterson seeks new trial in Redwood City court

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KGO) -- Closing arguments begin on Thursday in Scott Peterson's effort to get a new trial.

Attorneys will make their cases before a judge in Redwood City. It is expected to start at 10 a.m.

The hearing was supposed to take in place in June, but was postponed after an attorney contracted COVID-19 and Peterson was exposed to the virus in San Quentin Prison.

Peterson was convicted of murdering his pregnant wife, Laci, in December 2002.

In 2020, the California Supreme Court overturned his death sentence because of juror misconduct and ordered a lower court to determine if Peterson deserves a new trial.

At the center of Peterson's request for a new trial is whether a juror, Richelle Nice, lied when she told the court she had never been involved in a domestic violence case.

"It's been discovered since then that during the time right before the time she served on the jury she was involved in a domestic violence issue with an ex-boyfriend," Peterson's lawyer Pat Harris said in 2021. "She was also involved in a court case involving a woman who was apparently stalking her. And a lot of this occurred while she was pregnant, much as Laci Peterson was pregnant."

"No matter what you think of Scott Peterson, no matter what you think of any defendant, everybody has a right to 12 independent jurors who are neutral and who are willing to listen to the evidence," Harris said last year.

