REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KGO) -- A judge has set a date to re-sentence convicted killer Scott Peterson to life in prison with no chance of parole.Peterson has been on death row for more than 15 years for killing his wife Lacy and their unborn son.The state Supreme Court previously threw out his death sentence. That's because jurors who personally disagreed with the death penalty , but were willing to impose it, were improperly dismissed.The re-sentencing hearing will take place on Dec. 8 at the Hall of Justice in Redwood City.