SAN QUENTIN, Calif. (KGO) --An updated photograph of convicted killer Scott Peterson has been released by San Quentin State Prison. It's standard for the California Department of Corrections to re-photograph inmates every few years. This picture is dated May 11, 2018.
Scott Peterson remains on Death Row for killing his wife Laci Peterson, and their unborn child, Connor.
VIDEO: How the Laci Peterson Case Unfolded
Laci disappeared from their Modesto home on Christmas Eve 2002 while 8 months pregnant.
Her remains washed ashore near Berkeley in April of 2003.
Scott Peterson was convicted by a Redwood City jury in 2004 and in 2005 was sentenced to death.