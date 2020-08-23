WATCH TODAY: CAL FIRE to give update on 339,000-acre SCU Lightning Complex Fire

Lightning Complex Fire

CAL FIRE is set to give an update at 4 p.m. on the massive SCU Lightning Complex Fires burning in Contra Costa, Alameda, Santa Clara, Stanislaus and San Joaquin counties.
By Anser Hassan
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The third massive complex fire burning in the Bay Area, the SCU Lightning Complex, has exploded in size.

CAL FIRE officials will be giving an update on the firefight starting at 4 p.m. Check back here to watch it live.

A new evacuation order just came in Sunday morning for those south of Welsh Creek Road and east of Calaveras Road in Alameda County.

This SCU Complex Fire is now burning at least 339,000 acres - growing nearly 50,000 more on Saturday.

It has jumped to become the second largest fire in California history, behind the 2018 Mendocino Complex fire.

The fire is still 10% contained across five different counties - all experiencing mandatory evacuation orders.

There are 20,000 structures being threatened and five have been destroyed.

ABC7 News reporter Anser Hassan will have an update on the new evacuations and preparations for the potential of more fires at 5 p.m.

