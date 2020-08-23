WATCH TODAY: CAL FIRE to give update on 339,000-acre SCU Lightning Complex Fire

LIST: Here are all the wildfires burning in the Bay Area
CAL FIRE officials will be giving an update on the firefight starting at 4 p.m. Check back here to watch it live.
A new evacuation order just came in Sunday morning for those south of Welsh Creek Road and east of Calaveras Road in Alameda County.
This SCU Complex Fire is now burning at least 339,000 acres - growing nearly 50,000 more on Saturday.
RELATED: LNU, SCU Lightning Complex fires among the biggest in state history: See list of top 10
It has jumped to become the second largest fire in California history, behind the 2018 Mendocino Complex fire.
The fire is still 10% contained across five different counties - all experiencing mandatory evacuation orders.
There are 20,000 structures being threatened and five have been destroyed.
ABC7 News reporter Anser Hassan will have an update on the new evacuations and preparations for the potential of more fires at 5 p.m.
VIDEO: Driver captures apocalyptic scene driving through Hennessey Fire in Napa Co.
