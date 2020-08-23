WATCH TODAY: CAL FIRE to give update on 339,000-acre SCU Lightning Complex Fire

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=6382565" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A driver captured this frightening dashcam footage of the devastation and overwhelming walls of flames as he fled the Hennessey Fire in Napa County.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The third massive complex fire burning in the Bay Area, the SCU Lightning Complex, has exploded in size.A new evacuation order just came in Sunday morning for those south of Welsh Creek Road and east of Calaveras Road in Alameda County.This SCU Complex Fire is now burning at least 339,000 acres - growing nearly 50,000 more on Saturday.It has jumped to become the second largest fire in California history, behind the 2018 Mendocino Complex fire.The fire is still 10% contained across five different counties - all experiencing mandatory evacuation orders.There are 20,000 structures being threatened and five have been destroyed.