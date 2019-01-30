MISSING PERSON

Search continues for Ilene Misheloff after 30 years

Ilene Misheloff is seen in this undated family photo. (KGO-TV)

Jobina Fortson
DUBLIN, Calif. (KGO) --
Aside from the missing person posters in the windows of the cars in the driveway, not much has changed at the Misheloff home since 1989.

"Her bedroom," Mike Misheloff said. Actually, first of all the house. Yeah, the house is the same." Excluding the area-code, the phone number to their landline also hasn't changed.

Maddi and Mike Misheloff keep things the same in hopes their daughter Ilene will recognize it. Maddi will tell you it feels like 30 million, but it's been 30 years since their daughter vanished on her walk home from school. She was 13-year-old.

"The hardest part about today is acknowledging it really happened," Maddi said. "It comes right at you between your eyeballs."

The Misheloff's believe Ilene is alive.

RELATED: Vigil to mark 25 years since Ilene Misheloff went missing

"I couldn't imagine not looking for her," Mike said.

Every year family, friends, police, and strangers start at Wells Middle School in Dublin and walk the same path home they believe Ilene took in 1989.

"There's these special cases like Jaycee Dugard and Steven Stayner you know," Liz Cuevas, a family friend said. "There are these kids that go missing and hopefully, maybe Ilene can see this."

The annual walk ends at a church to say a prayer, they hope maybe this year it will be answered.

"The only answer is for her to come home," Maddi said. "That's what gets me out of bed every day."

Illene's case is still open and active with the Dublin Police Department. If you have any information about her disappearance, please contact law enforcement immediately.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
missing womanmissing childrenmissing girlteenmissing personDublin
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MISSING PERSON
Berkeley police locate missing 13-year-old boy
Mom of newborn twins missing since leaving bar 3 weeks ago
UIC student reported missing comes forward
Hercules police ask for help finding missing woman
More missing person
Top Stories
Jared Goff: The LA Ram they love in Marin County
PHOTOS: Jared Goff's high school football days in Marin County
Trendy diet of intermittent fasting used as tech productivity hack
East Bay homeless counts show more women, seniors living on streets
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Accuweather Forecast: Brief, heavy downpours coming tonight
South Bay down payment assistance program may not be enough
Tom Brady's parents show off 19 years of NFL memorabilia
Show More
Heavy snow is coming; here's when you should travel to Tahoe
Beloved Bay Area mountain may be getting an environmental makeover
Freezing Midwest weather impacts flights at SFO
How Midwest deep freeze compares to Bay Area weather
Newsom to decide if Manson follower Van Houten is paroled
More News