Search continues for Ilene Misheloff after 30 years

Aside from the missing person posters in the windows of the cars in the driveway, not much has changed at the Misheloff home since 1989."Her bedroom," Mike Misheloff said. Actually, first of all the house. Yeah, the house is the same." Excluding the area-code, the phone number to their landline also hasn't changed.Maddi and Mike Misheloff keep things the same in hopes their daughter Ilene will recognize it. Maddi will tell you it feels like 30 million, but it's been 30 years since their daughter vanished on her walk home from school. She was 13-year-old."The hardest part about today is acknowledging it really happened," Maddi said. "It comes right at you between your eyeballs."The Misheloff's believe Ilene is alive."I couldn't imagine not looking for her," Mike said.Every year family, friends, police, and strangers start at Wells Middle School in Dublin and walk the same path home they believe Ilene took in 1989."There's these special cases like Jaycee Dugard and Steven Stayner you know," Liz Cuevas, a family friend said. "There are these kids that go missing and hopefully, maybe Ilene can see this."The annual walk ends at a church to say a prayer, they hope maybe this year it will be answered."The only answer is for her to come home," Maddi said. "That's what gets me out of bed every day."Illene's case is still open and active with the Dublin Police Department. If you have any information about her disappearance, please contact law enforcement immediately.