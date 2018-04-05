<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3307402" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Search continues for man who threatened to shoot people in SF

There was tension throughout San Francisco as police search for 44-year-old Dustin Hamilton. Investigators say he stole guns from his parent's home in San Jose on Tuesday and threatened to kill police officers. (KGO-TV)