Search continues for suspect in deadly shooting in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- San Jose police are searching a neighborhood for a suspect in a deadly shooting.

The victim was found with at least one gunshot wound, shortly after 2 a.m. in the 200 block of South White Road, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

South White Road is closed in both directions from Alum Rock Avenue to East Hills Road

The victim has been identified as a 25-year-old male.

The death is San Jose's 32nd homicide this year.

