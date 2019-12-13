Search continues for suspect in deadly shooting in San Jose

#BREAKING San Jose Police confirm they are investigating a fatal shooting near Rose Ave & White Rd. One man was shot and killed and they are still actively searching for the shooter. More to come on @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/Hj5Sq7XCIY — Julian Glover (@JulianGABC7) December 13, 2019

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- San Jose police are searching a neighborhood for a suspect in a deadly shooting.The victim was found with at least one gunshot wound, shortly after 2 a.m. in the 200 block of South White Road, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.South White Road is closed in both directions from Alum Rock Avenue to East Hills RoadThe victim has been identified as a 25-year-old male.The death is San Jose's 32nd homicide this year.