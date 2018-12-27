Search expands for suspect in fatal Newman officer shooting

NEWMAN, Calif. (KGO) --The search continues for the man suspected of killing Newman Police Department Corporal Ronil Singh-- the first Newman officer to be killed in the line of duty.
Late Thursday evening, Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department served a search warrant at a dairy farm in rural Merced County, one of many leads in their search.
"That was simply a search warrant where we had information that the suspect either has been there or was there. But that's not the only location we have searched today," says Sheriff Adam Christianson.
No arrests were made at that location, but Christianson says they have made progress in the case.
He says key findings have helped them narrow down the suspect. The sheriff's department released photos of the suspect, but because he uses multiple aliases, they won't confirm the suspect's name.
"We have identified a suspect, we know who our suspect is, we know who is responsible for this senseless act of violence. It's just a matter of time before we find him," says Christianson.
Corporal Singh was a shot during a DUI traffic stop on Wednesday. The suspect fled the scene before assisting officers arrived on scene.
It's led to a manhunt that's generating national headlines, even a tweet from President Trump, who tweeted about the suspect's illegal status, tweeting, "Time to get tough of border security. Build the wall!"
"All the evidence leads us to believe he is in this country illegally," adds Sheriff Christianson.
The sheriff says his department has generated a large number of leads from the community and new tips that have caused them to expand the search beyond their county. He says other state and federal agencies are also now involved.
"You have to give Officer Singh a lot of credit for doing what he did to achieve his dream, his American dream, as an immigrant from another country. And you also have to honor his service and sacrifice," says Christianson.
Singh was an immigrant from Fiji, who lived here with his wife and young son. Christian says he has spoken with the Singh family and that the sheriff's department is helping them with funeral arrangements. The date is yet to be determined.
If you have any tips, you can leave an anonymous tip by calling a dedicated line: (209) 525-7202. Tipsters can also e-mail tips at http://www.modestopolice.com/CrimeStoppers.
A memorial fund has been set up for Corporal Singh. Donations can be made in several different ways:
In person:
Any West America Bank Branch to the Corporal Ronil Singh Memorial Fund (Newman Police Department)
Mailed to:
Stanislaus Sworn Deputies Association
Corporal Ronil Singh Memorial Fund
PO Box 2314
Ceres, CA 95307
Online:
https://www.stanislaussworn.com/donation.html
The Stanislaus Sworn Deputies Association says please be aware there are NO other approved or authorized memorial fund or online fundraising accounts that will be established.
