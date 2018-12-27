CORPORAL RONIL SINGH

Search expands for suspect in fatal Newman officer shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department served a search warrant at a dairy farm in rural Merced County, one of many leads in their search. (KGO-TV)

Anser Hassan
NEWMAN, Calif. (KGO) --
The search continues for the man suspected of killing Newman Police Department Corporal Ronil Singh-- the first Newman officer to be killed in the line of duty.

Late Thursday evening, Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department served a search warrant at a dairy farm in rural Merced County, one of many leads in their search.

RELATED: Search warrant served in Merced Co. in connection with fatal shooting of officer

"That was simply a search warrant where we had information that the suspect either has been there or was there. But that's not the only location we have searched today," says Sheriff Adam Christianson.

No arrests were made at that location, but Christianson says they have made progress in the case.

VIDEO: 'Please remember the man': Police chief gives emotional statement, calling slain Newman Cpl. Ronil Singh an 'American patriot'

He says key findings have helped them narrow down the suspect. The sheriff's department released photos of the suspect, but because he uses multiple aliases, they won't confirm the suspect's name.



"We have identified a suspect, we know who our suspect is, we know who is responsible for this senseless act of violence. It's just a matter of time before we find him," says Christianson.

VIDEO: Witness records active scene after Police Corporal is shot in Newman

Corporal Singh was a shot during a DUI traffic stop on Wednesday. The suspect fled the scene before assisting officers arrived on scene.

It's led to a manhunt that's generating national headlines, even a tweet from President Trump, who tweeted about the suspect's illegal status, tweeting, "Time to get tough of border security. Build the wall!"

RELATED: Pres. Trump weighs in after officials report suspect in officer's death was in country illegally

"All the evidence leads us to believe he is in this country illegally," adds Sheriff Christianson.

The sheriff says his department has generated a large number of leads from the community and new tips that have caused them to expand the search beyond their county. He says other state and federal agencies are also now involved.

RELATED: Suspect accused of killing Newman police officer is in US illegally, authorities say

"You have to give Officer Singh a lot of credit for doing what he did to achieve his dream, his American dream, as an immigrant from another country. And you also have to honor his service and sacrifice," says Christianson.

Singh was an immigrant from Fiji, who lived here with his wife and young son. Christian says he has spoken with the Singh family and that the sheriff's department is helping them with funeral arrangements. The date is yet to be determined.

If you have any tips, you can leave an anonymous tip by calling a dedicated line: (209) 525-7202. Tipsters can also e-mail tips at http://www.modestopolice.com/CrimeStoppers.

A memorial fund has been set up for Corporal Singh. Donations can be made in several different ways:

In person:
Any West America Bank Branch to the Corporal Ronil Singh Memorial Fund (Newman Police Department)

Mailed to:
Stanislaus Sworn Deputies Association
Corporal Ronil Singh Memorial Fund
PO Box 2314
Ceres, CA 95307

Online:
https://www.stanislaussworn.com/donation.html

The Stanislaus Sworn Deputies Association says please be aware there are NO other approved or authorized memorial fund or online fundraising accounts that will be established.

Take a look at the latest stories, videos and updates on the shooting death of Corporal Ronil Singh.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
officer involved shootingdeadly shootinginvestigationmanhuntu.s. & worldimmigrationofficer-involved shootingpolice shootingpolicepolice officer killedpolice officer shotCorporal Ronil SinghCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Search warrant served in Merced Co. in connection with fatal shooting of officer
Trump weighs in after police report suspect in officer's death is in US illegally
Chief calls slain Newman Cpl. Ron Singh an 'American patriot'
Authorities search for suspect who shot, killed Newman cop, suspect vehicle found
CORPORAL RONIL SINGH
Search warrant served in Merced Co. in connection with fatal shooting of officer
Trump weighs in after police report suspect in officer's death is in US illegally
Chief calls slain Newman Cpl. Ron Singh an 'American patriot'
Loved ones remember slain Newman Cpl. Ron Singh
More Corporal Ronil Singh
Top Stories
Time ticking down on Sears
Search warrant served in Merced Co. in connection with fatal shooting of officer
ONLY ON ABC7 NEWS: Woman who says escaped San Quentin inmate carjacked her speaks out
2019 Rose Queen is 1st who is Jewish, LGBTQ and has glasses
Lillard's 3-pointer in OT lifts Blazers over Warriors
Transformer explosion at Con Ed plant lights up sky in NYC
SF officials speaking out against Raiders potentially playing at AT&T Park
Morgan Hill mushroom grower charged with toxic dumping
Show More
Check fraud leaves woman out $500
SF officials say hold on to your Christmas trees a bit longer
Nia Wilson's dad questions alleged killer's mental health delay
WATCH LIVE: College football superfans live atop ESPN billboard in San Jose
Nation's oldest WWII veteran dies in Texas at 112
More News