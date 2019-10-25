missing man

Silver Alert issued for at-risk missing 62-year-old last seen in San Jose

CHP

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- The California Highway Patrol issued a Silver Alert Friday for a missing 62-year-old man last seen in San Jose.

Isidoro Pena-Silva was last spotted at about 11:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Pena-Silva suffers from a medical condition and may be disoriented, according to the CHP.

He is described as being 5 feet 7 inches tall, 240 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

Pena-Silva is believed to be wearing a black jacket, jeans and white sneakers.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call 911.

