Silver Alert issued for at-risk missing 62-year-old last seen in San Jose

Isidoro Pena-Silva was last spotted at about 11:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Pena-Silva suffers from a medical condition and may be disoriented, according to the CHP.
He is described as being 5 feet 7 inches tall, 240 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.
Pena-Silva is believed to be wearing a black jacket, jeans and white sneakers.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call 911.
SILVER ALERT - Santa Clara County@SanJosePD IF SEEN CALL 9-1-1 pic.twitter.com/FxvaQyKhh6— CHP - Alerts (@CHPAlerts) October 25, 2019