Search on for Guerneville domestic violence kidnapping suspect, victim

The Sonoma County Sheriff's Department is investigating after a domestic violence kidnapping Tuesday night.The search is on for Gilberto Valentin-Lopez, a 41-year-old Hispanic male described as 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 190 pounds with black hair and a beard wearing a white hat, grey t-shirt and blue jeans. He was last seen driving a white single cab pickup truck, possibly a Toyota Tacoma. License plates that could be associated with the vehicle include 62075F1, 08551H1, and 6K96325.Sheriff's officials say the victim is a Hispanic female.The sheriff's office says not to approach Gilberto, as he may be considered dangerous.If you see Gilberto or any of the listed vehicles, you are asked to call the sheriff's dispatch at either 911, or (707) 565-2121.