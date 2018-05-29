APTOS, Calif. (KGO) --The Santa Cruz Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding the people responsible for a gruesome attack on Memorial Day in Aptos.
Several masked suspects entered a garage in the 100-block of Monte Vista Drive around 1:40 a.m. and assaulted three teenage boys with a hammer while two of them were sleeping, according to the Sheriff's Office.
"We live in such a quiet neighborhood. It was absolutely shocking," said neighbor Patrick McMenamy.
The victims, two 16-years-old and one 17, all suffered head injuries during the attack. The 17-year-old, an Aptos High School student named Alex, was taken to a trauma center and remains in critical condition.
"Alex is a sweetheart. He's a good kid," said a family friend who didn't want to be identified. "Watching him fight for his life yesterday, that was one of the hardest days of my life."
Detectives say the suspects stole several items after the assault and then fled the scene in an unknown vehicle. As of Tuesday morning, they could only be described as men between the ages of 18 and 20.
Crime scene investigators have processed the home for forensic evidence. The neighborhood was also canvassed for surveillance video that detectives hope may have captured the suspects' vehicle leaving the scene.
"To see the officers wearing the booties and so on, to keep everything secure for the crime scene, it was really an eye opener," said McMenamy.
The Sheriff's Office believes the attack was targeted, but the motive remains unclear.
"We're looking to see if it was a personal attack, maybe revenge, or if it was theft related," said Sgt. Brian Cleveland with the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office. "There's a wide variety of reasons why this could've occurred, and we're willing to investigate any avenue it takes us."
If you have any information that could help authorities with this case, you're asked to call Sgt. Dee Baldwin at (831) 454-7635.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family with medical expenses.
If you have any information that could help authorities with this case, you're asked to call Sgt. Dee Baldwin at (831) 454-7635.