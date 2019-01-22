Search underway after innocent grandmother killed in East San Jose shooting

A beloved grandmother died after a gunshot was fired during a fight outside of her home in East San Jose on Saturday night. Police are asking for the public's help in finding the shooter. (KGO-TV)

by Jobina Fortson
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
Jose Alvarez broke down in tears when he told an ABC7 News crew about what happened to his neighbor Saturday night.

"He was on the phone and he heard these kids screaming," a translator for Alvarez said. "He came outside and the kids were screaming, 'my mom got shot, my mom is dead.'"

According to neighbors, some sort of fight was unfolding near the 2400 block of Clyda Drive on Saturday around 5:30 p.m. A gun was fired. The shot struck a grandmother in her 50s or 60s inside her home on Clyda Drive.

"I heard a gunshot," a neighbor who asked not to be identified said. "Just one gunshot and I heard girls yelling."

Alvarez said the bullet hit the grandmother in her chest and that she had nothing to do with what was going on outside her home. Alvarez described the grandmother as kind.

"Yeah they had like a little friendship and would greet each other whenever they would see each other and talk for a bit," a translator for Alvarez said.

People living along Clyda Drive seem shaken, confused and hope police will provide justice to a grieving family.

If you have any information that can assist in this investigation, call San Jose Police.
