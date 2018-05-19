Police arrested a 34-year-old woman Friday in connection with the 2017 death of a dependent adult, who Monterey County prosecutors say, had been tortured and held captive in a Seaside apartment for nearly a decade before she died.Seaside police arrested Corrie Denise Arriaga after a 10-month investigation into the Aug. 4, 2017 death of Courtney Ann Turney.Arriaga is set to be charged Monday with first-degree murder with a special circumstance allegation that the murder was intentional and committed during the infliction of torture.In addition, Arriaga will be charged with torture, human trafficking, false imprisonment of a dependent adult and theft from a dependent adult, according to prosecutors.Turney moved to Seaside from Okalahoma in 2008 and began living in an apartment with Arriaga.Prosecutors said the investigation revealed that Arriaga physically abused Turney, starved her, forced her to perform physical labor and held her prisoner in the apartment. Additionally, Arriaga embezzled a large amount of money that Turney received for being a member of the Comanche Nation.Arriaga is being held at the Monterey County Jail on $2.1 million bail, prosecutors said.