Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff tests positive for COVID-19, VP Kamala Harris still negative

Vice President Kamala Harris tested negative, but is curtailing her schedule as a result of her husband's positive test.
WASHINGTON -- Second gentleman Doug Emhoff has tested positive for COVID-19, the White House announced Tuesday. Vice President Kamala Harris tested negative, but is curtailing her schedule as a result of her husband's positive test.

Harris spokesperson Sabrina Singh said Harris would not participate in a planned Equal Pay Day event on Tuesday evening at the White House with President Joe Biden "out of an abundance of caution."

"The Vice President tested negative for COVID-19 [Tuesday] and will continue to test," she said.

Biden and Harris appeared together Tuesday afternoon and mingled with lawmakers at an event marking the signing of a $1.5 trillion government funding measure.

Before Emhoff's diagnosis was public, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Biden had tested negative for COVID-19 on Sunday.
