7 On Your Side

A text and offer of easy money lures victims into secret shopper scams

By and Randall YIp
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Ellen Sakoloff says she might have been feeling bored when she got a text message supposedly from Whole Foods. The text came with the chain's logo.

Sakoloff frequents the organic food grocer up to two times a week. So she clicked on the link.

It asked her for some basic information and said she could earn up to $400 by being a secret shopper.

"No credit card. No bank information. Nothing. So I just filled it out and sent it," Sakoloff recalls.

RELATED: Beware of COVID-19 vaccine phone scams

Sid Patel is Assistant Special Agent in Charge of the FBI. He say Sakoloff is being set up for the secret shopper scam.

"When we get that opportunity for the big win, that free money. It is a little bit of greed, but it's also vulnerability," Patel said.

Soon after replying, Sakoloff received a FedEx envelope with two items.

"What was inside the envelope was this flimsy little piece of paper and this nice little check here. The check is for $1,050.52," she said.

The letter asked Sakoloff to deposit the check and use the money to purchase some $500 in Nike gift cards from any store that sold them.

She was told to evaluate the store she purchased them from, and then scratch off the back of each gift card and send images of the front and back.

"I thought, 'Oh, my God. What is this?' You know immediately I thought this is not real. This is ridiculous," Sakoloff said.

RELATED: Debt collection scams on the rise during COVID-19 pandemic

Unfortunately many have fallen for it. The FBI received 705 complaints about this last year, with losses totaling $764,000.

"Whenever they're giving you a check and want money back from that check, that's a scam," he warned.

The check you deposit will bounce -- but not before you made your purchase and sent your purchase to the scammer.

Sakoloff can't help but think how she almost fell for it.

"The amount of money they were offering sounded like a lot of money to do a survey," Sakoloff said.

If you've been victimized or know of any scams, please contact the FBI through this online portal or call the San Francisco division of the FBI at 415-553-7400.

Take a look at more stories and videos by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.

Have a question for Michael and the 7 On Your Side team? Fill out the form HERE! 7OYS's consumer hotline is a free consumer mediation service for those in the San Francisco Bay Area. We assist individuals with consumer-related issues; we cannot assist on cases between businesses, or cases involving family law, criminal matters, landlord/tenant disputes, labor issues, or medical issues. Please review our FAQ here. As a part of our process in assisting you, it is necessary that we contact the company / agency you are writing about. If you do not wish us to contact them, please let us know right away, as it will affect our ability to work on your case. Due to the high volume of emails we receive, please allow 3-5 business days for a response.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san franciscoscamsfbiu.s. & worldscamshopping7 on your sidefraudtext messages
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
7 ON YOUR SIDE
EDD misclassifies woman struggling to get benefits for 15 months
As credit complaints mount, consumers urged to check their reports
Brisbane vows to fight closure of town's only bank
CONSUMER CATCH-UP: Uber, Lyft to create database for banned drivers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom admits to making mistakes in CA's 1st reopening
Good Samaritan rescues Asian woman from attack in SJ
WATCH TODAY: Newsom speaks in SF after attacks on Asian Americans
Advocates urge CA lawmakers to help Asian crime victims
What we know about Atlanta spa shooting victims
Calif. adopts first statewide ethnic studies curriculum
CDC says 3 feet of distance safe in some classrooms, updating guidelines
Show More
'20/20' special to examine hate crimes against Asian Americans
Heartbreaking images show baby harp seals struggle to survive
Track rain in Bay Area with Live Doppler 7
IRS chief warns start of child tax credit payments may be delayed
COVID antibodies detected in newborns after moms are vaccinated
More TOP STORIES News