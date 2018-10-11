Mexico-US border: Solar-powered, rail-lined tunnel found in remote area east of San Diego

EMBED </>More Videos

U.S. and Mexican authorities have discovered an incomplete, solar-powered tunnel connecting the two countries in a rugged, remote area east of San Diego. (CBP San Diego)

JACUMBA, Calif. --
U.S. and Mexican authorities have discovered an incomplete, solar-powered tunnel connecting the two countries in a rugged, remote area east of San Diego.

The U.S. Border Patrol said Tuesday that the clandestine passage measured 627 feet (191 meters), including 336 feet (102 meters) into the United States in the town of Jacumba. The solar system powered lighting and the ventilation system. It was also lined with a rail system that ran the entire length of the tunnel and had two sump pumps.
RELATED: Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC restaurant kitchen runs from Arizona to Mexico

Mexican authorities discovered the tunnel Sept. 19 at a residence in the town of Jacume. It did not have an exit point in the U.S.

U.S. and Mexican authorities have found many cross-border tunnels - often incomplete. They are typically used to smuggle drugs from Mexico to the U.S.

For more stories, photos and videos on Mexico, visit this page.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldmexicosolar energysmugglingdrugsillegal drugsMexico
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Michael charges into Southeast after slamming north Florida
US, Russian astronauts safe after booster rocket failure, emergency landing
US stocks open with modest losses after yesterday's big drop
AccuWeather Forecast: Warming trend coming
1 count in case against Weinstein has been dismissed
Will Smith reveals poster for Disney's live-action 'Aladdin'
Videos of 'catastrophic' Hurricane Michael damage
PHOTOS: Hurricane Michael damage
Show More
Here's how Hurricane Michael sizes up against CA
New rent payment policy requires East Palo Alto residents to provide ID
Oakland warehouse destroyed in fire future site of affordable housing project
Haunted Vault opens in The San Francisco Mint building for Halloween
See if some of CA's unclaimed $770M in cash is yours!
More News