LIVE SOON: Senator Dianne Feinstein's body to arrive at SFO via military flight

Sunday, October 1, 2023 12:32AM
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A military flight transporting the body of Senator Dianne Feinstein is expected to arrive at San Francisco International Airport Saturday evening, officials said.

Feinstein's Senate office staff on Friday morning confirmed the death of the trailblazing politician, who along with being the longest-serving woman senator in U.S. history was San Francisco's first woman mayor and first woman president of the city's Board of Supervisors.

Many have been leaving flowers at a statue of Feinstein inside San Francisco City Hall, paying tribute to her work for the city.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.

