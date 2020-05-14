FBI serves search warrant at Sen. Richard Burr's home

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Federal agents seized a cellphone belonging to Republican Sen. Richard Burr on Wednesday night as part of the Justice Department's investigation into controversial stock trades he made as the coronavirus first struck the U.S., ABC News has confirmed.

Burr of North Carolina, the chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, turned over his phone to agents after they served a search warrant on the lawmaker at his residence in the Washington area, a law enforcement official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The LA Times first reported on the warrant.

Sen. Burr's team told ABC11 they decline to comment.

Burr has been criticized for reportedly selling more than $1 million in stocks in February prior to the market taking a sharp downturn. Burr said he welcomes a review of his stock sales and denies any wrongdoing.
