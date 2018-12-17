I-TEAM

Sentencing postponed for Oakland man convicted of attempting to aid Islamic State

The sentencing of an Oakland man who pleaded guilty to attempting to provide material support to a terrorist organization has been continued until Jan. 8. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO --
The sentencing of an Oakland man who pleaded guilty to attempting to provide material support to a terrorist organization was continued today until Jan. 8, according to a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney's Office.


U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer began hearing evidence Monday morning in connection with the sentencing of Amer Alhaggagi, 23, but has now scheduled another hearing to continue the proceeding on Jan. 8, spokesman Abraham Simmons said.

Alhaggagi pleaded guilty in July to the charge of attempting to provide material support for a terrorist organization. He admitted that he did so by opening email and Facebook accounts in November for people he believed to be supporters of the Islamic State.

Prosecutors in sentencing documents are seeking a 33-year sentence and say he made dangerous threats of bombings and poisonings in conversations with an informant and an undercover FBI agent.

RELATED: West Oakland man pleads guilty to supporting ISIS

Defense attorneys, who are asking for a four-year sentence, contend the alleged threats were empty boasting by an immature prankster who never meant to carry them out.

