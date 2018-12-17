Sentencing hearing for Amer Alhaggagi, who pleaded guilty to attempting to provide support to Isis - prosecutors playing audio of Alhaggagi talking to undercover agent about bombing City Nights of SF. Says about clubs, “they’re all crowded so it doesn’t matter which one we hit.” — Melanie Woodrow (@MelanieWoodrow) December 17, 2018

The sentencing of an Oakland man who pleaded guilty to attempting to provide material support to a terrorist organization was continued today until Jan. 8, according to a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney's Office.U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer began hearing evidence Monday morning in connection with the sentencing of Amer Alhaggagi, 23, but has now scheduled another hearing to continue the proceeding on Jan. 8, spokesman Abraham Simmons said.Alhaggagi pleaded guilty in July to the charge of attempting to provide material support for a terrorist organization. He admitted that he did so by opening email and Facebook accounts in November for people he believed to be supporters of the Islamic State.Prosecutors in sentencing documents are seeking a 33-year sentence and say he made dangerous threats of bombings and poisonings in conversations with an informant and an undercover FBI agent.Defense attorneys, who are asking for a four-year sentence, contend the alleged threats were empty boasting by an immature prankster who never meant to carry them out.