Serial killer Darren Vann sentenced to life in prison for killing 7 women

Darren Vann, who pleaded guilty to killing seven women, was sentenced to life in prison on Friday.The loved ones of some of Vann's victims were in the courtroom for the sentencing."What you did is something a monster without a heart and soul would do," said Marvin Clinton.They are the words Clinton didn't get a chance to say to Vann during the sentencing hearing for the Gary, Indiana, man who confessed to murdering seven women, including Tearia Batey, Clinton's fiancee and mother of his now 6-year-old son."These ladies had faces. They had families," Clinton said.Vann didn't hear Clinton's victim's impact statement or face the family and friends of his victims, choosing to waive his right to appear for his own sentencing.In court, under a plea agreement, Judge Samuel Cappas sentenced the 47-year-old to seven concurrent life sentences without parole, saying, "I can't image the pain and suffering of the victims' families. There's nothing I can say. I only hope this resolution will bring some closure."Under the plea agreement, Vann avoids the death penalty."He's a prolific serial killer that touched the lives of many individuals," said Lake County Prosecutor Bernard Carter.Ex-Marine Darren Vann was arrested in October 2014 as police in Hammond investigated the slaying of 19-year-old Afrikka Hardy whose body was found strangled in a motel bathtub. During an interrogation after being arrested, Vann told investigators he'd killed before.That led investigators to find "the other six women who were ultimately located in abandoned homes in Gary," said Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Michelle Jatkiewcz.Anith Jones, 35, of Hammond was among them. Vann was eventually charged with the killings of the other women. As the man some consider to be one of the most prolific serial killers in Indiana heads to prison to begin his life behind bars, the families of the victims say perhaps now they can have some closure.