GOLDEN STATE KILLER

Serial killer's crime spree likely started in Visalia

EMBED </>More Videos

Serial killer's crime spree likely started in Visalia (1 of 18)

Alleged serial killer arrested in Sacramento also known as Visalia Ransacker, officials say

DeAngelo has been called many names including the "Visalia Ransacker" who committed multiple crimes between 1973 and 1976 in Visalia. (KFSN)

By
VISALIA, Calif. --
The man believed to be the "Visalia Ransacker," but more widely known as the "Golden State Killer," is finally in custody after four decades of evading law enforcement.

Now 72-years-old, Joseph DeAngelo was arrested Wednesday at his Northern California home.

DeAngelo's crimes are believed to have started in Visalia with a series of burglaries, where he was dubbed the "Visalia Ransacker." At the time, DeAngelo was a police officer in the nearby town of Exeter.

TIMELINE: A look back at the Golden State Killer's crime spree that lasted a decade


I think this is shocking just shocking, this is a person that was here, and the question is whatever happened to him," said Visalia Police Chief Jason Salazar.

VIDEO: Visalia detective came face to face with serial killer in 1975
EMBED More News Videos

One of the detectives originally assigned to the 'Visalia Ransacker' case was detective Bill McGowen, who dedicated his life to breaking the case.



DeAngelo left the Tulare County area in the mid 70's to take a job with the Auburn Police Department, in his hometown located outside Sacramento.

"He is an ex-police officer in two different agencies," says Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones. He added that it was "very possible he was committing the crimes he was employed as a peace officer."

DeAngelo was booked in Sacramento on homicide charges in several counties.

VIDEO: Visalia Ransacker's victim speaks out for the very first time
EMBED More News Videos

ONLY ON ACTION NEWS: Visalia Ransacker's victim speaks about the night she was nearly abducted and her father was murdered



Visalia police believe his crime spree may have started in the Central Valley and charges could still be filed.

"By no means have we concluded our investigation, but the news out of Sacramento helps us in working this case," said Salazar.

Visalia police are working to tie DeAngelo to a murder and countless burglaries in Visalia.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on the Golden State Killer.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
Golden State Killerserial killerserial rapistu.s. & worldmurdercentral valleyCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
GOLDEN STATE KILLER
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Golden State Killer case to be tried in Sacramento County
California district attorneys to give update on Golden State Killer case
Golden State Killer suspect charged with murdering Visalia man
More Golden State Killer
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News