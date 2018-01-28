'Serial stowaway' Marilyn Hartman arrested again at O'Hare International Airport

Marilyn Hartman.

CHICAGO --
Authorities say a serial stowaway who sneaked onto a plane in Chicago earlier this month and made it to London has been arrested again after being spotted at O'Hare International Airport.

Marilyn Hartman, of Grayslake, was taken into custody early Sunday and charged with misdemeanor trespassing on state land and violating the conditions of her bail bond that were set last week by the judge who warned her to stay away from airports.

MORE: Woman known as serial stowaway arrested in Florida

Police say they were responding to a call of someone refusing to leave the airport when they spotted the 66-year-old Hartman at a terminal.

Hartman's most recent arrest came after police say she slipped past a security checkpoint at O'Hare and boarded a flight without a ticket or boarding pass. She was arrested in London and flown back to Chicago.

MORE:Woman sneaks through San Jose security, onto LA-bound plane

She successfully snuck onto a plane in San Jose in 2014 and was arrested when it landed in Los Angeles. And just days after her release, she was arrested again at LAX.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
airlineairport newsairport securityu.s. & worldcrimearrestair travelTSAChicagoSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Woman sneaks through SJ security, onto LA-bound plane
New security concerns at San Jose Airport after second stowaway incident
PHOTOS: Mugshots of the infamous airline stowaway
San Jose stowaway arrested again at LAX
SJ airport stowaway arrested again at airport in Phoenix
Woman known as serial stowaway arrested in Florida
Top Stories
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
South Bay neighbors furious after sacred Mt. Umunhum disrespected by church members
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Show More
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
More News