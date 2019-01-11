Service for murdered Peninsula teen overflows with mourners

A room with a capacity for 170 persons was insufficient to accommodate the number of people who wanted to pay their respects to a Peninsula high school football player, who was found shot to death on the grounds of an elementary school Monday night.The number of mourners who turned out for a prayer service appeared to reflect how many lives Mohammad Othman had touched. A large network of family and friends paid their respects, revealing their grief and trying to console each other.There were also dozens and dozens of classmates from Carlmont High School where Othman was a senior and a quarterback on the varsity team. Teammates and coaches wore pins bearing Othman's jersey number. A cheerleader brought a painting she did to honor him."He was light in the room. He was just a beautiful, nice person," said Alani Frias, a friend and a football team cheerleader. "He could make anybody smile. He just lights up the room."Belmont police detectives are still investigating what led to the 17-year-old's death. He had been shot at least once at Central Elementary School sometime Monday evening. No suspects have been arrested, and rumors abound in this small community.A close family friend says Othman had a promising future."We were looking forward to seeing him graduate. He's a senior in high school-- graduation just months away," said Maya Fallaha. "He was taken from us far too soon.""A lot of teammates looked up to him, saw him as one of the leaders," said Carlmont football guard James Ferrario. "He was like a brother to me."Belmont police Capt. Patrick Halleran says his department's detectives are getting help from the public. They have to consider all information provided until they're able to separate rumors from fact.