Several buses, large vehicles catch fire, cause shelter in place in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) -- In the North Bay, several neighborhoods were under a shelter-in-place order this evening because of a large fire.

Thick black smoke could be seen near Highway 101 and Scenic Avenue in Santa Rosa. Several buses and large vehicles were on fire.

Investigators say a charter bus company runs its fleet out of the property, and repairs were happening when the fire started.

No one was hurt.
