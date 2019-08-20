Several buses, large vehicles catch fire, cause shelter in place in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) -- In the North Bay, several neighborhoods were under a shelter-in-place order this evening because of a large fire.
Thick black smoke could be seen near Highway 101 and Scenic Avenue in Santa Rosa. Several buses and large vehicles were on fire.
Investigators say a charter bus company runs its fleet out of the property, and repairs were happening when the fire started.
No one was hurt.
