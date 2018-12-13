San Francisco is one of the cities hit by what appears to be an email extortion attempt.Businesses across the country and even ABC7 News got emails threatening to explode bombs inside their building unless they paid up-- in bitcoin.The San Francisco Fire Credit Union also received one of those emails. They called 911 and quickly evacuated the 100 or so employees.Across California Street, the Jewish Community Center evacuated more than 500 people-- some ordered out of the pool and given bathrobes and told to move out.No explosives were found and it is not known if anyone met the payment demand. Meantime SFPD's special investigations unit is taking over the case.