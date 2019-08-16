SF attack suspect due in court; SFPOA calls for judge to be reassigned

Police released this mugshot of Austin James Vincent. (SFPD)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The suspect accused of attacking a woman in San Francisco as she tried to enter her condo building over the weekend is due in court today.

James Austin Vincent is scheduled to appear for a hearing, but it's unclear what exactly will be discussed.

Vincent is accused of repeatedly grabbing a woman and pulling her to the ground as she tried to enter her building. A judge saw the video, but decided to release him into a pre-trial diversion program, meaning he'll be assigned a case manager.

VIDEO: Woman attacked in front of home by man believed to be homeless

Now the San Francisco Police Officers Association is calling for the judge to be reassigned to traffic court. The organization says Judge Christine Van Aken's decision puts the victim at risk.

In a statement, the SFPOA says: "Van Aken should not be allowed to preside over any criminal cases. She may have been a reasonably competent civil attorney but she is a catastrophe of a criminal judge."

Governor Newsom spoke briefly about the incident during a stop in San Francisco yesterday:

"People say, sometimes they are just flippantly dealt with and not seriously dealt with. And people are back out on the streets, potentially able to commit the crime again," said Newsom.
