Reopening Bay Area: Some San Francisco retailers ready to welcome customer back into their stores

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco retailers can now welcome customers into their stores as the city moves further into phase two of the reopening process.

Boutique owner Heidi Sabelhaus Myers spent Monday morning getting her shop ready for customers.

"We are very happy to see our customers and have them come in and feel the fabrics and look at the clothing," she said as she cleaned her countertop and set out a bowl full of masks for customers to wear.

She never thought her Fillmore Street shop would be closed for this long.

"I was expecting to open at the beginning of June," Myers said. "I thought at that time it felt like the right time. So I was hopeful. Then we had another couple weeks. It was hard."

Residents strolling on Fillmore Street Monday morning had a variety of thoughts about the timing of this reopening.

"I already do a lot of online shopping. I am probably going to stick to that. I don't think it's safe yet," said Amina Abdul.

"I wouldn't (shop inside)," said Heidi Hardin, who says she is in the vulnerable category because of her age. "Not until we have a vaccine. That's how strongly I feel about it. Mainly because you just don't know if you are carrying,"

"I am so happy for the retailers and I hope this increases business for them," said Rachel Moll, who says she will likely continue to shop online because of the convenience but also isn't afraid to visit her local stores.

Moll continued, "I will probably go to some of the retailers I normally would frequent. Regular ones I used to go to on Union and Polk and Fillmore I will definitely be visiting."

Sabelhaus Myers has a safety plan in place. She will wipe down surfaces, provide masks, has created a touchless checkout system, will only allow 10 people in the store at a time and has sanitized the dressing room experience.

"We have a process for trying on. We are going to steam the clothes and put them aside. Anything that has been tried on and not taken home, will be set aside for 24 hours," she explained.

San Francisco health officials say residents need to stay vigilant and take precautions as the city continues to relax its guidelines.

